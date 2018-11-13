South Africa: Weather Update - Heatwave Expected in Five Provinces in SA

Heatwave conditions are expected across five provinces in SA on Tuesday with temperatures moving beyond the 40°C mark - and the sizzle is expected to last for several days.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo, the interior of the Garden Route of the Western Cape, the interior and northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the central and western parts of the Free State and of the North West, and the south-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Special weather advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected in some of the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Central Karoo of the Western Cape and the interior and northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Heatwave conditions, with persistently high temperatures are expected in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, the North West and Gauteng from Tuesday until Friday - although it is only expected until Thursday in the Eastern Cape.

Rain

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in places over the Highveld region in Mpumalanga, the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, and the western parts of KZN.

Temperatures

Maximum temperatures are expected to be moderate across the country with warm conditions in parts over the central interior.

Sutherland in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 8°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be warm across parts of the Western Cape and parts of the southern coastline and East Coast.

Temperatures are expected to rise across the country. Hot to very hot conditions are expected particularly in the Eastern Cape, with temperatures reaching a high of 40°C.

Upington in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a sizzling 41°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 35°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 37°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 23°C, while Port Elizabeth is expected to reach a high of 24°C, and Durban a high of 27°C.

Source: News24