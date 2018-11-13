12 November 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: REG Coach Salutes His Players After UTB Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group Volleyball Club head coach Benon Bavuga Mugisha has hailed his players after beating rivals University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) 3-1 Saturday night at Amahoro Indoor Stadium

REG won in four sets; 27-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

Bavuga particularly praised the role of Christophe Mukunzi in the win but cited strong team work ethic as the major reason behind the victory.

Mukunzi came on for Moses Omondi.

UTB head coach Fidele Nyirimana thanked his players for fighting hard despite the loss.

"We lost many services and we have to change that if we are to win big games goring forward," he said.

On Saturday REG will host APR, and then Gisagara and Kirehe at Amahoro Indoor Stadium the next day.

Rwanda

First Lady - Mindset Shift Key to Higher Uptake of Family Planning

The quest for higher global uptake of family planning will get a major boost if there is a mindset change, mainly by… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.