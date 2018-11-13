Uganda: Reverend's Killing - Serial Cattle Rustler Arrested

Four people, including a notorious cattle rustler, have been held in connection with the killing of Rev Augustine Neto of Kwosir Church of Uganda in Kween District last month.

The Bukwo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Tom Chesol, said Monday that Denis Chebet, aka Jubilee, was arrested in Grassland Sub-county in Trans-Zoia County in Kenya on Friday.

"We worked closely with wananchi and police on the Kenyan side. He was locked up in a room and police in Kitale picked him up and handed over to the Endebess authorities," Mr Chesol said.

"He is being detained at the Anti-Stock Theft Unit barracks in Muimet in Bukwo. We want him to give us information of all people he is working with and police will charge him accordingly," he added, saying the suspect would help in investigations into the cleric's bludgeoning.

The three other suspects appeared before Grade One Magistrate in Bukwo on November 7 and were remanded until November 28.

The Sipi regional police spokesperson, Mr Crispas Rogers Taitaka, said: "His name is not on the list of the wanted six but our investigators are still interrogating him to establish any suspicion. If it is true, then he will be included in the file."

Meanwhile, Mr Chesol said eight clans, whose kinsmen were involved in the killing of the reverend, have met the cleric's family and talks of compensation are ongoing to stave off further conflict.

He said so far, Shs10 million of the Shs76 million agreed upon has been delivered, the clans had also given 30 of the 60 goats asked for, 11 of the 60 cows required, and one sheep was yet to be handed over to Rev Neto's family.

The tragic event started on October 27 when Rev Neto learnt that thieves had cleared his kraal of unspecified head of cattle.

He rallied more than 10 village mates to Kapsekek - about 30 kilometres away.

However, the thieves had laid an ambush in the forest and a fight ensued between the two groups before Rev Neto was killed in the process.

