Zimbabwe: Tendai Biti's Trial Begins With a Challenge Against the Lead Prosecutor

MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti (file photo).

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance deputy national chairperson Tendai Biti appeared in the Harare Magistrate's Court on Monday, on charges which include contravening the Electoral Act. His defence team challenged the suitability of Michael Reza as lead prosecutor.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Tendai Biti filed an application challenging the involvement of Michael Reza as the lead prosecutor when he appeared in Harare Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of contravening the Electoral Act.

Lawyers for the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance deputy national chairperson said in the application that Reza was biased and not fit be in his position. They called on the prosecutor to recuse himself from the case.

Biti is also accused of unlawfully and unofficially announcing the results of the 30 July 2018 presidential election.

His lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa, Jeremiah Bamu and Alec Muchadehama, told Harare Magistrate Gloria Takundwa that Reza was not independent, as required in terms of Section 260 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

They said Reza had acted in a partisan manner when he accused Biti of inciting violence that took place on...