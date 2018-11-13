Malawi: UDF Appoints Stambuli As Director of Elections

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has appointed former minister Clement Stambuli as its national director of elections, replacing Dr. Wellington Nakanga who passed on a week ago.

UDF publicist Ken Ndanga has confirmed of the appointment of Stambul, saying the position was crucial as the country gears for the highly contested May 21 tripartite elections.

Nakanga died barely months after holding the office.

Ndanga also said the newly appointed elections committee will be meeting soon to chart the way forward on the party primary elections.

The primary elections were put on hold after a previous committee was dissolved.