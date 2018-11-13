12 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rassie - Scotland Play Like a Super Rugby Side

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has likened Scotland's approach to that of a Super Rugby side.

The sides meet in Edinburgh on Saturday in what is the Boks' third outing on their European tour after losing to England and then beating France.

Scotland's coach, Gregor Townsend, and Erasmus go back a long way with Erasmus having coached Munster in the PRO12 while Townsend was in charge at Glasgow.

In recent years, Scotland have moved away from their traditional kicking game and have made a point of trying to play expansive and attractive rugby.

"Scotland very much have a Super Rugby style of play, a southern hemisphere style of play," Erasmus said on Monday.

"They are tactically very good, but are not afraid to attack from anywhere on the field.

"I think this week is going to be totally different from our previous matches against England and France."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time).

