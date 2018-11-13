Namibia: Wanderers, Welwitschias Remain Unbeaten

WANDERERS and Welwitschia maintained their unbeaten starts to the Premier 50-over Cricket League with comfortable victories against WHS Old Boys and United respectively over the weekend.

Wanderers beat Old Boys by eight wickets at the Wanderers field, while Welwitschia beat Trustco United by 93 runs at the United field. In the final match on Saturday, CCD Tigers beat the Namibian u19 team by 87 runs.

Wanderers won the toss and sent Old Boys in to bat, a decision which soon brought dividends as Henk van Zyl and Vernon Cloete were both dismissed for one run.

JB Burger (20) and JP Kotze (31) started a slight revival but they could not get going, while they also did not receive much support from the middle and lower order, with only Zhivago Groenewald (13) and Eben van Wyk (29) reaching double figures before the whole team was out for 133.

Wanderers' run chase got off to a good start as Karl Birkenstock (19) and Wessel Myburgh (67) built a solid foundation, before Jan Frylinck (37 not out) and Gerrie Snyman (four not out) took them to victory.

At the United field, United won the toss and sent Welwitschia in to bat and although they got the early wicket of Justus Hangula for a duck, Rana Waqas (60 off 52 balls) and Shalako Groenewald (65 off 79 balls) revived Welwitchia's innings with a century partnership.

Further down the innings, Nian Grobler added 34 and Herman Karsten 28 before the whole team was out for 235 runs.

Danie van Schoor was United's top bowler, taking four wickets for 44 runs off 10 overs.

United lost their first five wickets for only 71 runs and could not recover. Dewald Nell (17) and Damon Coetzee (30) started a slight revival with a 39-run partnership but it was not enough as the whole team was dismissed for 142 runs.

Ben Shikongo was Welwitschia's best bowler, taking five wickets for 42 runs off nine overs.

At the CCD field, CCD elected to bat after winning the toss and posted a total of 192 all out.

Norbert Manyande top scored with 33, while Mika Mutumbe scored 31 not out and Joshuan Julius 27. Divan La Cock was Namibia u19's best bowler with four wickets for 22 runs.

Despite it being a small total, Namibia u19 could not reach the target as they were all out for 192 runs. Matthew de Gouveia top scored with 28, while Nicol Loftie-Eaton scored 25.

Elton Ambambi was CCD's best bowler, taking five wickets for 22 runs off 7,4 overs.