South Africa: Gauteng Residents Warned Against Exposure to Sun

Citizens have been warned to avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun as the heatwave continues in many parts of the country this week.

The South African Weather Service has predicted a scorching heatwave in Gauteng. The extreme heat will also affect parts of Limpopo, the North West, Free State, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape, where maximum temperatures soared to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

"Outdoor activities during the day may be harmful... Citizens are advised to stay indoors as much as they can and drink lots of water to calm their bodies for the duration of the heatwave," the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

The heatwave started on Sunday and temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-30s by Friday when Pretoria will reach 36 degrees Celsius.

However, meteorologists have predicted cooler temperatures by the weekend, with some areas receiving scattered thunder showers.

Cape Town, which was in the grip of a heatwave last week, has since cooled off after some rain.

The department warned that temperatures are likely to have a negative effect on the province's dam levels.

It has appealed to citizens to continue saving water by using it wisely and sparingly.

For a quick dehydration drink, mix six level teaspoons of sugar and half a teaspoon of salt into 1 litre of water. Coconut water is also great for hydrating, said the department.

The excessive consumption of fizzy drinks may prove unhealthy for most people, especially those who are suffering chronic diseases.

"Water is the best solution under the circumstances," said the department.