Malawi: Poly Student Crowned Diva Fame Photogenic 2018

A 20 -year old Polytechnic students, Grace Banda emerged winners in the 2018 Diva Fame Photogenic competition which was sponsored by Rab Processors Limited Company.

For scooping the first position, Banda who is studying Business Management received a cheque worth K300, 000.

Tendai Scander, who is a designer and musician was crowned 1st runner up and she went home with K200,000, while ThethaniThawe , a Ploytechnic student was declared 2nd runners-up and received K100,000.

Rab Processors Limited Sales and Distribution Manager, Douglas Mandala was quoted, "It has been a wonderful journey. All the girls are winners in their own right, however there can be only one winner. It was difficult for the panelists to choose that one winner from more than 20 divas who were all very talented and promising. Grace is very deserving and I would like to wish all the winners all the best."

Mandala said the aim of the competition is to boost the modelling industry in the country, and be thoughts as a serious career option apart from identifying commercial models.

"Rab Group pumped in K1.6 million towards prizes and administration of this competition because we feel this competition will benefit not only winner, but also motivate young models into becoming commercial models as a career," he said.

Mandala said the diva range of beauty products was introduced on the market a couple of years ago and that has registered tremendous success.

"Being a young brand and still fresh, management thought it wise to allow us align ourselves with the competition especially looking at the fact that the competition aimed at not only engaging but also motivating young girls to live their dream and build a career from," he said.

The selection of models was done by Fame International but as their main sponsor, Rab Group was very involved just to make sure that the competition gets moderated within acceptable Malawian culture parameters.

The competition mechanics was that pictures of competing models were being uploaded on Rab Processors Facebook page and fans were asked to vote in weekly evictions, with those with the least votes getting eliminated.