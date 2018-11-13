Namibia: Teenager Arrested for Raping Girl (6)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at the Oshitosi village in the Oshikoto region last Friday, while police also reported two separate drug busts this weekend.

In the first incident, police said the pre-primary pupil was on her way home from school when the 17-year-old suspect lured her to a tree, where he allegedly raped her.

The suspect, a Grade 5 pupil, was arrested, and was expected to appear in the court yesterday.

At around midnight on Friday, police stopped and searched a silver Toyota Corolla at the Swakopmund traffic checkpoint, and found 10 kilogrammes of cannabis with a street value of N$50 000. The cannabis was wrapped in 21 parcels.

Two men, one aged 36 and the other 38, were arrested, while the third suspect fled.

In a separate incident, the police arrested a 54-year-old man at Walvis Bay when they found him selling 98 sachets of 'smoke' and 70 sachets of whizz (speed) with a street value of N$18 760.

In another incident, Stefanus Shipandeni Simaneka (3) died from suffocation after his 10-year-old cousin filled his mouth with sand at the Okadhiya village in the Otunda area.

According to the police report, the three-year-old fell, and the suspect allegedly put sand in his mouth, thereby causing the suffocation.

On Saturday at Otjiwarongo, a 31-year-old man was hit with an iron bar in the stomach, and died on the spot. The police identified the victim as Absalom Nghishidibwa.

According to the police, Nghishidibwa was involved in a fight with three suspects who overpowered him, and beat him to death. The three suspects, aged 17, 18 and 23, were arrested.

Furthermore, unknown suspects robbed tourists at around midnight on Friday at a lodge at Karibib, and stole assets valued at N$12 000.

The police said the suspects stole £150 in cash, an IPad, two passports, N$5 000, a bag full of clothing items, German identity documents and credit cards.

As of yesterday, the police had not arrested anyone in connection with this crime.

Police also reported that two cousins were walking at Kuvukiland location at Tsumeb on Saturday when a fight broke out between them. One stabbed the other in the chest, and then fled.

The one stabbed in the chest gave chase, but collapsed and died.

The police identified the deceased as Frankie Aweseb (51). His cousin was later arrested.