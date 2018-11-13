Kenya: Safari 7s Presents Selection Headache to Murunga

Low turnout of fans and participating teams summed up the 22nd edition of Safari Sevens that ended last Sunday at the RFUEA, but that did not dampen the spirits of Samurai International who rallied from behind to dethrone Kenya Shujaa.

The event found its way back to Ngong Road after seven years, having been staged at Nyayo National Stadium and Kasarani Stadium but accessibility of the venue and lack of adequate funding affected the tournament this year.

The tournament came in handy for new Kenya Sevens coach Paul "Pau" Murunga and his deputy Kevin "Bling" Wambua, who used it to test their arsenal ahead of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series opening legs of Dubai and South Africa.

Shujaa players, half of whom were making their debut for Kenya, lost 21-14 to Samurai International that also had four Kenya Sevens players, something that didn't amuse Murunga. The last three editions of the tournament have been see-saw affairs between Shujaa and Samurai.

In 2015, Samurai, under former Kenya Sevens head coach Mike Friday, won the diadem 20-19 but Shujaa turned tables on them, winning 38-21 in 2016. The tournament failed to take place last year.

Morans finished third this year after downing World Rugby Sevens Series core side Spain 12-5 in the play-off. But Murunga wants Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to stop Samurai from picking national teams players in future tournaments before Kenya Shujaa or Morans coaches select their players.

Samurai featured Kenyan internationals Tony Owuor, Augustine Lugonzo, Frank Wanyama and Oscar Dennis, who played a pivotal role in their victory.

Nevertheless, Murunga will be spoilt for choice when selecting his final squad for Dubai and South Africa Sevens with new players having laid their case bare during the Safari Sevens.

Daniel Taabu justified why he was declared the Most Valuable Player in the local series with an outstanding show to score virtually in every match for Shujaa. Johnstone Olindi and Harold Anduvate also did exceptionally well with their kicking and ball-carrying prowess to stake a claim for places in Kenya Sevens team.

Kenya Morans skipper Samuel Motari and Brian Wahinya were excellent for Morans and are sure to give Murunga a good selection headache. Murunga said he will use the same players in the opening legs of the 2018/2019 World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and South Africa. Kenya face Fiji, Scotland and France at Dubai Sevens due November 30-December 1.

"We would have brought more people to the venue if we also had big teams coming through," said Gangla. "Generally, the tournament was a success considering where we have come from after it was not held last year," KRU secretary general Oduor Gangla said.

Gangla said the closure of the road and lack of parking space have also caused the low turnout of fans, saying next year they will plan with neighbouring schools for parking. "We hope the road construction along Ngong Road will have been completed by then to ease traffic," explained Gangla.

Tournament director Godwin Karuga, who declared the tournament a success despite the challenges, explained that they fell short on funds hence couldn't invite bigwigs heading to the start of World Ruby Sevens Series in Dubai and South Africa. "That is why we had to do with a 12-team format. Early planning will be key to success to future events," said Karuga.