Kenya: Reduced Entry Fees for Guru Nanak Rally

Drivers will enjoy reduced entry fees for this weekend's Guru Nanak Rally organised by Nairobi's Simba Union Club.

The fee has been reduced to Sh15,000, down from the traditional average of Sh50,000.

The Guru Nanak Rally, the final round of the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship, will be run on Sunday and is sponsored by Multiple Hauliers.

"Our club has worked it out to make sure the entry fees is affordable to everyone with the help of our new sponsors Multiple Hauliers. It is going to be a real competitive event," said Bhadur Singh, the event director.

The rally's media briefing will be held at 7.30pm tonight at the Simba Union Club on Forest Road, Nairobi.

Championship contenders look at the Guru Nanak Rally as the only option left where vital points need to be secured to help win a title in the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship calendar. While the overall 2018, KNRC drivers' and navigators' titles have already been secured by Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop, respectively, there are few others which are yet to be decided.

Eric Bengi needs a good result in the final round next weekend to clinch the all-important third overall place in the final standings for the championship.

Bengi will be among the leading drivers planning to contest the Guru Nanak Rally on Sunday. His navigator Tuta Mionki has clinched the third overall place in the overall KNRC Navigators' series. The season-closing rally will be flagged off from the Stoni Athi Resort at 7.15am on Sunday after which crews will tackle three stages of which Stoni Athi (58 kilometres) and SGR (15 kilometres) will be repeated twice.

The designated three-kilometre spectator stage is the shortest and will be repeated thrice.

Last year's Guru Nanak Rally winner Tundo and his partner Jessop have the KNRC drivers' and navigators' titles in the bag while Baldev Chager and his partner Ravi Soni are assured of second position.