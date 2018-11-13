Somalia: Somali Terror Attack Toll Reaches 20 Deaths

Mogadishu — THE Security Council, United Nations' (UN's) most powerful body, has condemned the killing of at least 20 people during multiple explosions and gunfire outside a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Some 17 civilians were injured during the attacks believed to be orchestrated by the jihadist group, Al-Shabab, near the Sahafi Hotel on Friday afternoon. The death toll has been escalating.

The terror attack consisted of three car bomb explosions followed by gunfire.

The Security Council denounced the attack as "criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

Al-Shabab has been targeting places such as the Sahafi Hotel, where officials and security forces are likely to frequent, during the terror group's years-long fight against the UN and internationally-backed Somali government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

UN's supreme body urged relevant authorities and the international community to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these acts of terrorism to justice.

Members of the Security Council their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Somalia and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, earlier condemned the attack and reaffirmed the organisation's solidarity with the East African nation.

The country of 15 million people is under siege from the Islamist militant Al-Shabab group.

Thousands of Somali people fled the country to seek refugee at neighbouring countries of Kenya, Tanzania, among other countries in East Africa.