South Africa: Vilas Named As Jozi Stars Skipper for MSL

Dane Vilas has been appointed as the first captain of the Jozi Stars for the inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League .

Vilas made his international debut against India in a one-off Twenty20 International in 2012 and went on to play six Test matches for the Standard Bank Proteas in 2015 and 2016. He is a born and bred Jozi boy, having had four successful seasons at the Highveld Lions, before moving to the Cape Cobras in search of more opportunities due to the emergence of Thami Tsolekile and Quinton de Kock at his former franchise.

He signed a Kolpak deal with Lancashire before the 2017 season and has been appointed as the captain of Lancashire club for 2019. The 33-year-old was Lancashire's top County Championship run scorer in their 2018 season.

Now he has made himself available to play for the Jozi Stars and is hoping that he can add value to this amazing side when he links up with his new teammates, as the Mzansi Super League tournament officially starts this coming weekend.

He has played 120 matches in the T20 format and made well over 2 000 runs.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have been offered the opportunity to become captain of the Jozi Stars and I feel honoured and humbled to be in a position to lead this T20 team in the upcoming Mzansi Super League," he said.

Head coach Enoch Nkwe added: "Dane is a vastly experienced cricketer who will have the complete respect of the dressing room, and I'm confident he is the right man to be at the forefront of the Jozi Star's with this fantastic group of players."

Source: Sport24