Uganda: Government Will Find the Culprits Behind Rakai School Fire - Janet Museveni

The minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni has said that government will find the culprits behind the fire that led to death of eleven students at St Bernard Secondary School, Manya in Rakai District on Sunday night.

"It is our responsibility as Government to search and find the people who did this, so that they be judged accordingly; and we shall do it," Ms Museveni tweeted.

Rose Nalubowa, a member of the St Benard board of governors blamed the incident on some undisciplined students who had been chased out of the dormitories.

"There have been some cases of indiscipline among some students and management recently chased them from the dormitories and ordered them to study while coming from their homes. We hear they instead rented rooms in Manya Town," she said.

She said these unruly students had also attempted to torch the school a couple of weeks ago but ran away after pupils in the nearby St Nicholas Primary School saw them.

Ms Museveni has called upon Ugandans to ensure proper upbringing of children such that such an incidence does not happen again.

"I understand that there are some students who had been dismissed from the school for misbehaving and they are suspected to have a hand in this incident. I implore members of the community to guide such children so that we do not raise children who are insensitive and self centred," She tweeted.

The first lady also sent condolences on behalf of President Museveni.

She posted: "On behalf of President @KagutaMuseveni , the Ministry of @Educ_SportsUg and on my own behalf, I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to the parents who lost their children in last night's fire at St. Bernard-Manya SS in Rakai District."