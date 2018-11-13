Malawi: Ntcheu Hospitals Rebuffs MCP to Cheer the Sick

Ntcheu district hospital administration has rebuffed main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to visit the hospital in order to cheer the sick.

A letter from health services manager to the district chairman says the rejection is for the interest of patients' welfare.

"We regret to inform you that Ntcheu district hospital cannot accommodate your request this time in the interest of patients welfare," says the letter in part.

The letter further advises the party to go through the district commissioner's office with such requests.

There was no immediate comment from the MCP but ironically, the Peoples Party-led government refused permission to United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi now minister of Health who had wanted to give a cash donation to Kamuzu central hospital in the run up to the 2014 elections.

He complained bitterly in the media that this was unfair saying as a Malawian he wanted to help a financially struggling hospital but the government said this was politicization of public health services.