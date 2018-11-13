Namibia: Uutoni Talks Up Sports Expo, Museum

Accomplishments such as that of IBO super bantamweight world champion Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda are compelling reasons for a sports museum and expo, sports minister Erastus Uutoni said on Monday.

There is a pressing need to immortalise and market Ambunda, a three-time world champion, and athletes of his ilk, as this will unite and push other Namibians to aspire for excellence, he added.

The 38-year-old outpointed Singapore's Muhamad Ridhwan in September to add the IBO strap to his glittering collection, having held the same belt and the WBO title to go with his plethora of international, continental and national titles earlier in his career.

"To win outside the country is not easy. You went there, and you destroyed that man in his own backyard. Congratulations," Uutoni said when the veteran fighter paid him a courtesy call on Monday.

"Boxing is one of our strengths. And we can make use of this code to market Namibia. People in Singapore now know there is a country called Namibia. That creates interest in that country about us. In that way, you attract tourism", the minister said.

Uutoni's plan to thrust sports in the limelight received a major boost last week when Cabinet approved the hosting of the first Namibia Annual Sports Expo in September 2019.

That platform is expected to help lessen the financial burden on the government through enticing investors to part with their resources in a coordinated and uniform movement.

"I'm mobilising corporate businesses, the media and other stakeholders for the expo. Cabinet said go ahead. We want to see that sports is reformed. I'm vigorously working to make sure that the committee for this expo is established within the next week, and I want this committee to start working on it," said Uutoni.

"In my opinion, that expo belongs to the people, and it's going to be a success. It's a platform that I think is going to unite our people."

Ambunda's combination of natural ability, hard work and perseverance are qualities every Namibian athlete should possess in order to excel at the highest level, Uutoni remarked.

However, poor administration continues to undermine the efforts of already poorly resourced athletes.

"I strongly believe that in this country, we have a lot of talent. The only problem we have is leadership. Us leaders are lazy to find and develop this talent. We only want to benefit ourselves. Benefit until when?"

The country has a long list of world-class achievers whose deeds are long out of sight and out of mind, leading to an uninspired youth, Uutoni stressed.

"Tourism is very important. It opens many doors for the country. This is why I say we need a museum and expo for our sports heroes," he explained.

"Maybe people don't see what I'm saying. If we don't bring it [sporting achievements] out for young people to see and also emulate, then this [Ambunda's world title] will be forgotten. They will not know that there was Ambunda, a world champion. It will be confined in the media and disappear," Uutoni continued.

"We need to come out strongly and expose our achievements to the nation and to the world. The youth of the regions must come and become sensitised about the contributions of their brothers and sisters to the nation.

"I don't want your history to be hidden. I want it to be exposed. When you retire, your children should be proud. They should go into that museum and say 'look, that's my dad!' In that way, you attract young people to sports," said the minister.