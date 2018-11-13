13 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Between Banky W and a Concerned Nigerian

Banky W to run for House Of Reps.
By Akinwale Akinyoade

Nigerian singer, Banky W recently declared his intention to run for House of Representatives. He made the revelation at an event in Lagos when he disclosed that will be running for the Federal House of Representative under Modern Democratic Party.

In reaction to his declaration, a concerned Nigerian identified as Peppy Chidinma Akaniro took to her Facebook page to call out the entertainer turned politician whom she said cannot relate to the plight of common Nigerian people.

In reaction to her post, Banky W also explained the events leading to the situation which she aso posted on her Facebook page. Read hiw own post below:

