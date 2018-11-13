Zimbabwe: Chinese Team Explores Business Opportunities

A Chinese business delegation from Anhui Province is in the country to explore investment opportunities and will participate in a business forum to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in conjunction with the Chinese Embassy tomorrow.

The delegation led by Anhui Deputy Governor Zhou Xi'an arrived in the country yesterday and met with Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

Mr Zhou said Zimbabwe was a rich and beautiful country.

"Zimbabwe is a lovely and beautiful country and has various opportunities that we think will fulfil President Xi Jinping's One Belt, One Road initiative," he said.

He added that they were interested in investing in areas that include agriculture and processing, information technology, architecture and infrastructure.

"When the President (President Mnangagwa) came to Anhui in April, we had agreements in four fields and the reason we have come here is to make those agreements tangible," Mr Zhou added.

He also invited Minister Ndlovu to visit Anhui and get first-hand information on the economic zones and industrial parks they have established.

"The people from China and Zimbabwe are good friends and we are happy for your achievements and will assist you to fulfil your future endeavours. We should work together in various fields for our mutual benefit," he added.

In his remarks, Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe and China shared a strong and historic relationship.

"We are very grateful for the visit because China is our long-time friend.

"I am quite pleased that as a province, you have economic and technology zones and on our part we are working on special economic zones.

"We hope our interactions will help us learn a lot on operations of the economic zones.

"We are working with your embassy on hosting an economic forum that will be held on the 14th in line with President Mnangagwa's thrust of opening up for business," he said.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe was working on a raft of economic and political reforms to enhance its attractiveness to investors.