Namibia: Simons Set for Boxing History

Undefeated former two-time middleweight world champion Harry Simon and his son, Harry Simon Junior, are set to make history when father and son step into the ring on the same night later this month.

On 24 November , Simon Senior will face Kaminja Ramadhan Shabani from Tanzania, while his son Harry Junior will face a yet to be named challenger at the Ramatex complex in Windhoek.

This will be the first time ever that a father and son will fight under the same card on the same night.

British duo Jose Antonio Rivera and his son, AJ Rivera, tried to do the same in August, but the fight fell through when AJ failed a computed tomography scan.

"We are working on securing an opponent for Harry Junior, and the rest of the card remains the way it is. We are excited about this development as it will be the first time ever that such a thing happens," Joseph 'Smokey Joe' Hilongwa of Onkugo Promotions told Nampa in an interview on Friday.

Harry Junior's fight would have come just seven days before he was to fight Dominicus Weyulu as an undercard for the bout of Mikka 'Silent Assassin' Shonena against Tanzanian's Mfaume Mfaume.

The promoter of that fight, Nestor Tobias, told Nampa they had however agreed to let Harry Junior fight with his father as it is not possible to fight twice in less than two weeks.

"Boxing rules state that one has to stay 14 days in-between fights, so we have released him to fight with his father. They want to make history, and we are happy for him to do that," Tobias said.

Hilongwa also gave his assurance that the event will take place as scheduled.

"There are people who are saying we are doing 'mafia stories' based on the last proposed fight. I once again urge people to get their refunds from Computicket," he clarified.

This follows the cancelled fight between Simon Senior and Vikapita Meroro in July after boxing fans had purchased tickets for that event. -Nampa