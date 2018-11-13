South Africa: Entries Are Now Open for SAMAs 2019

In 2019, the South African Music Awards (Samas) will be celebrating 25 years of existence and it promises to be its biggest year yet.

For the past quarter of a century, the Samas distinguished themselves as the most prestigious and premium award ceremony honouring excellence in music and performance.

And after a vibrant year which saw dance crazes, songs becoming national anthems and musicians entrenching their place as household names, competition is at its fiercest as the call to entry is made.

Entries are currently open for music released between 1 February 2018 and 31 January 2019.

In the last two years, the SAMAs have enjoyed a buoyant upward trajectory with the number of entries on the increase.

The Samas 2018 saw a record breaking 778 eligible entries received. This was up from 700 in 2017 and about 400 in 2016. And for the second year in a row, the Samas made public the complete list of entries before the announcement of nominees.

This sustained and substantial increase is a vote of confidence in the integrity and prestige of the SAMA as the ultimate music honour for local and continental musicians.

As we set sail towards SAMA25 RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi says the Samas are bigger and better: "We look forward to the 25th edition of the SAMA. We continue to be the biggest and most consistent music award ceremony and as we look back over the years, we see how our journey has been paved with dedication and commitment to the cause of making SA music recognised for its greatness."

The annual South African Music Awards (Samas) are organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA).

