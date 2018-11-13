Angola: Vocational Centres Train 45,000 People in Applied Technologies

Luanda — At least 45,000 citizens, most of whom young people, will finish in the present month courses in the area of applied technologies, being provided in public and private technological training centres throughout the country, which will enable the successful students to join the labour market straightaway.

Currently, the country has sixteen integrated technological training centres which are functioning in the ambit of the Vocational Training National System (SNPF), with the capacity to train 67,000 students, with priority to young people.

Such data were provided last Monday, in Luanda, by the minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security, Jesus Maiato, on the sidelines of a visit made last Monday by President João Lourenço to one Integrated Technological Training Centre (CINFOTEC) of Luanda Province, more precisely in Rangel district.

According to the minister, about 98 per cent of the citizens attending CINFOTEC courses are young people.

"Our centres have as profile the entrance of young people from the age of 16 (...)", explained the minister.