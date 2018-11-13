13 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Lifts Curfew in Metropolis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohammed Lere

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the curfew it imposed on Kaduna metropolis and its environs on October 31.

A statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday said residents were free to go about their legitimate businesses at anytime of the day.

"However, a security review has determined that curfew hours be retained in Kujama, Kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns in the state," Mr Aruwan announced.

"Nighttime curfew in Kachia is from 10p.m to 6a.m. For Kasuwan Magani and Kujama the curfew remains from 5p.m to 6a.m.

"The Kaduna State Security Council commends residents for upholding the peace, and urges residents to continue to cooperate with the security agencies.

The state government announced the curfew following a crisis in which 77 people were reported killed in parts of the state.

Nigeria

Kaduna Government Lifts Curfew

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the night-time curfew it imposed on the state's metropolis and its environs. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.