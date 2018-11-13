Tanzania: Ward Executive Officer Arraigned Over 50,000/ - Bribe

INVESTIGATING officer from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Octavius Rusome told the Bukoba Resident Magistrates' Court that ward executive officer (WEO) for Rukoma, who is charged with soliciting a 50,000/- bribe, tried to swallow the money, when he was held by PCCB officials.

Mr Rusome testified before Resident Magistrate Samuel Maweda that PCCB intervened after the accused, Fredius Nyamwihura (44), demanded the 50,000/- bribe from complainant Shakila Silaus (48) to facilitate execution of judgment of a civil case No 47/2017, which had already been settled by the Bukoba District Lands and Housing Tribunal.

He told the court during cross examination that he accompanied Ms Silaus to Rukoma Ward offices, where she introduced him as her brother in-law before the accused.

"We found the accused (Nyamwihura) at his office at about 1.00pm. The complainant gave him the money as three other PCCB officers lurked nearby.

When the officials surprised him he stuffed the 50,000/- in his mouth with intention to swallow it, but he failed to do so.

PCCB Prosecutor Fortunatus Mpangamila alleged before the court that between September 13 and October 16, this year, the accused, Fredius Nyamwihura, corruptly solicited the 50,000/- bribe from Ms Silaus to facilitate the execution of judgment of a land civil No 47/2017, which had already been settled by the Bukoba District Lands and Housing Tribunal.

The accused is out on bail with two sureties, who signed a 2m/- bond each. The magistrate adjourned the case until November 30, this year, for another hearing.