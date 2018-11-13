Tanzania: Court Grills Mbowe, Matiko Over Absenteeism

CHADEMA National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and Tarime Urban Member of Parliament (MP) Ester Matiko yesterday surrendered themselves before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court and got grilled for hours over failure to attend court sessions.

Principal Resident Magistrate Wilbard Mashauri held accountable the two senior officials with the country's main opposition party as to why bail, which had been extended to them pending trial of a criminal case they are facing alongside seven others, should not be cancelled.

It all started when the magistrate asked Mbowe to account for reasons of his absence in two consecutive court sessions, on November 1 and 8, 2018.

He gave long explanations on the matter, insisting that he will continually respect the court irrespective of his leadership position.

The opposition leader explained that he left the country on October 28, 2018 to Washington DC to attend a meeting before facing health complications.

He submitted that he had to consult his doctors who advised him not to travel long distance and he had to meet the doctor on November 8. As a result, he explained, he was forced to change his return air ticket as from October 30, 2018 to other dates and had to travel to Europe, in particular Brussels in Belgium where he stayed for some days waiting for the appointment with his doctor in Dubai.

After attending treatments on November 8, 2018, Mbowe explained, he left for home in Moshi District where he joined other relatives to attend burial ceremony of his close relative.

On her part, Matiko first apologised for the inconveniences caused by her failure to attend the session on November 8, telling the court that she was in Burundi for a parliamentary mission on sports issues which took place between November 4 and 9, 2018.

To show respect to the court, the soft spoken lawmaker sent her surety to court to present the air ticket and the parliamentary letter as proof of the mission.

Responding to the accounts by the two accused, the prosecution led by Principal State Attorneys Faraja Nchimbi, Dr Zainab Mango and State Attorney Jacqueline Nyantori, dismissed the advanced reasons as too baseless to justify their absence in court sessions.

The prosecution for instance scrutinised the documents that Mbowe had relied on to support his claim, concluding that the Hai legislator was avoiding court sessions to delay the case hearing.

The prosecution charged that Mbowe had travelled to the United States for vacation and in a calculated move he decided to change dates of his return air ticket and went to Belgium before diverting to Dubai for his purported medical attention.

According to the prosecution, more findings were revealed after they secured two affidavits, including that of Ilala Regional Police Commander (RPC) Salum Hamduni who indicated that all the accused have violated bail conditions, notably that of reporting to the Central Police Station every Friday.

The prosecution, therefore, requested the court to cancel their bails as they have been employing several delaying tactics to frustrate hearing of the case, even though investigations were completed since March 2018 but no witness has been called to testify. In a related event, the court gave Iringa MP Peter Msigwa last chance to find an advocate to represent him into trial.

The magistrate was yesterday scheduled to start the case hearing but the session was postponed to November 23, 2018 because Msigwa had not secured another advocate to stand for him.

The magistrate accused the outspoken MP of colluding with his lawyers to disqualify themselves from the case with a view of delaying the hearing. He described the trend as an abuse of court process, pointing out that though the accused had a right to be represented, that right is not absolute.

Other accused in the trial are Chadema Secretary General Vicent Mashinji, Deputy Secretary General (Mainland) John Mnyika and his Zanzibar counterpart Salum Mwalimu, Kawe MP Halima Mdee, Tarime Rural MP John Heche and Bunda Urban MP Ester Bulaya.

They are charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit offences, unlawful assembly, rioting after proclamation and inciting commission of offences, raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes.

The offences were allegedly committed in Dar es Salaam between February 1 and 16, 2018.