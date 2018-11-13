Uganda: Rakai Inferno - School Pins Expelled Students

The Sunday night inferno that killed 11 students at St Bernard's Secondary School, Mannya in Rakai District was caused by some Senior Four students who were suspended for indiscipline last month, according to the school management.

"Students, who were dismissed due to indiscipline cases... they are believed to have poured petrol and burnt the dormitory," the school said in a statement.

The management said the suspended 11 students were asked to study while coming from their homes, but instead rented rooms in Mannya Town, about 200 metres from the school. The dead were burnt beyond recognition.

"It will be the experts to tell us after carrying out DNA and other forensic tests to establish the identities of the dead and later hand over the bodies to families," Mr Hillary Tuyambaze, the southern region Police Fire Brigade officer, said.

Although the arson was blamed on the suspended students, the school management could not escape liability either.

Mr Tuyambaze said his team inspected the school in July this year and made recommendations about safety of students, but the management did not take heed.

"In fact, among the things we told them to address included removing the burglar-proof windows, removing expired fire extinguishers, retooling guards, installing smoke detectors and CCTV cameras. It is unfortunate that all those things had not yet been put in place," Mr Tuyambaze said.

By 6pm yesterday, a joint team of security personnel and officials from the Government Analytical Laboratory was still combing the rubble in search of more body parts and leads to the cause of fire.

According to police preliminary investigations, the arsonists first locked the dormitory's main door with two big padlocks before setting it on fire.

"Rescuers who came a few minutes after the incident are the ones who cut the padlocks and rescued the students. Otherwise, if there was no quick intervention all the students could have died," Mr Latiff Zaake, southern Region Police Commander, said.

Mr Felix Kayanja Kabogere, an eyewitness and among the first residents to reach the scene, said they used an axe to break the door to the dormitory.

"Since the door turns inside, as we were pushing to enter, the terrified victims were also busy pushing to flee the fire. This confusion caused a stampede and suffocation, we thank God that we managed to save quite a number," Mr Kabogere said.

Nine out of the 11 deceased students were burnt beyond recognition and their bodies were transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for postmortem and DNA tests.

A walk around the ill-fated dormitory revealed that it was short of the required safety standards.

Although the affected dormitory appeared to have good ventilation, it had outlawed burglar proof windows.

A close look inside also revealed the space separating the beds was small making it difficult for the victims to move out easily. The recommended space for beds in dormitories is about 2.6 metres apart.

It also emerged that one of the exit doors at the dormitory was permanently closed and Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine, who was among the first government officials to reach the scene, faulted management for this.

"This is serious. Why did management leave one of the doors permanently closed?" he asked.