12 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Al-Sanosi Receives Ambassador of Sweden to Riyadh

The Ambassador of Sudan to Saudi Arabia, Abdul-Basit Badawi Al-Sanosi, Monday received the Ambassador of Sweden to Riyadh.

At the meeting the two ambassadors exchanged views on issues of mutual concern.

Sudan

