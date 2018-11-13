Sudan: Memo of Understanding to Implement Peace Sustainability Signed

Khartoum — The Commission for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration and the International Immigration Organization Monday signed a memo of understanding for implementing a number of projects pertinent to stability and sustainability of peace in Sudan.

The Commissioner for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration, Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad, said that the memo of understanding is aimed to implement a number of projects for the sustainability of peace at a number of areas, especially following spreading of security and imposition of the state's control in Darfur and the continuous renewing of cease-fire in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile.

He pointed out that the memo of understanding deals with reintegration of a former fighters, child soldiers and women and implementation of community stability programs, good leadership and and other projects conducive to bolstering peace and stability.

He referred to agreements that would be signed next week for implementing projects in Darfur, the two areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, east Sudan and areas that are bordering to South Sudan State.

Gen. Awad indicated that a number of ambassadors, representatives of UN organizations and the Country Director of the International Immigration Organization have attended the memo of understanding signing.