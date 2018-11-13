Cameroon: 2019 Hosting - Government Is Confident

A joint press briefing with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and the Minister of Communication took place in Yaounde on November 9, 2018.

Cameroon is totally committed to fulfil the expectations of the African Football Confederation (CAF). The revelation was made on Friday November 9, 2018 during a joint press briefing between the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt and the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary. The purpose of the meeting was to brief reporters on the state of preparations of the Cameroon 2019 Total AFCON and preparations for the fourth CAF inspection mission to Cameroon.

In his presentation, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt said seven months to the start of the competition, Cameroon has made considerable efforts to meet the requirements specified by CAF. Concerning sports facilities 34 stadium including seven for competitions and 26 for training are under completion for some and operational for others in the various host cities that are: Yaounde, Garoua, Bafoussam, Douala and Buea-Limbe.

The various recommendation made are by CAF during the last three inspection missions notably the ones concerning the respect of the planning of works in the various construction sites are implemented by the managers of companies who took the commitment to scrupulously respect the contractual period, which is the delivery of works by December 31, 2018. Regarding hotel infrastructure, all accommodation sites have been identified.

Hospital infrastructure is also specified by the Ministry of Public Health on each site. Airports, roads, communications and telecommunications facilities, urban networks among others are also given a particular attention. With regard to the event component, COCAN has launched since three months in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism and Leisure and Lagardére Sports, CAF marketing agent the promotion of the Cameroon destination through a poster which is visible during encounters of African Champions League and the CAF Cup.

COCAN also focuses on the preparation of the draw ceremony to be or ganised at the end of the playoffs on a date to be communicated by CAF, the preparation of the opening and closing ceremonies, among others. Minister Bidooung Mkpatt assured that all parties are working in synergy to organise a competition that respects world standards.

Concerning the preparations for the fourth CAF inspection mission, CO CAN had put in place important measures of facilities to ensure a better stay and good working condition at the disposal of the CAF delegation. Accommodation, logistics and transportation with a special aircraft had been chattered to facilitate transportation from Yaounde to other host cities. This is done in order to scrupulously respect planning set by CAF.