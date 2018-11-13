Kenya: Nyashinski Declares War On Fake Social Media Lifestyle With Two Songs

Rapper Nyashinski on Monday released two songs a year after he gave his fans a similar double treat, and became a top trend on all social media platforms.

The rapper, who broke the internet becoming the first Kenyan artiste to hit more than two million views with a lyric video, has released Finyo and Free hits.

The former Kleptomaniax rapper dropped the two solo singles to complete an impressive 10-song catalog since his industry-shaking comeback in May, 2016 with Now You Know.

Finyo is his 9th solo single (a slang word loosely translated to mean exaggeration).

SOCIAL ILLS

In the song he addresses social ills such as fake social media lifestyles and materialism and he comes out as the undisputed lyrical masterclass that shines a huge light on his undeniable wordplay.'

He sings in part: "If your god is money, then you're poor to me.. I have a feeling you're not who you pretend to be on IG."

Nyashinski co-wrote Finyo with Cedric "Cedo" Kadenyi who is also the brains behind the production.

His 10th single, Free, is a feel-good medley and was produced by K Da Great and Mixed & Mastered By Ogopa DJs.

Both songs are only in audio as Nyashinski once again appears to draw people's attention to his lyrics.