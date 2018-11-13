Ghana: Six Debutants in Queens Final Squad

Ghana coach Bashir Hayford has announced his final 21-man squad for the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

The list includes 15 players who were at the last tournament in Cameroon two years ago where they won bronze.

Experienced goalkeepers Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi and Nana Ama Asantewaa with Samira Suleman and Priscilla Okyere made the final cut.

Six debutants including Philicity Asuako and Grace Asantewaa, who were in Ghana's squad for the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup finals, are in.

The Queens are aiming to win the title as hosts with the tournament set to be staged at the Accra stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium on November 21.

Ghana will face Algeria in the tournament opener before engaging other Group A opponents Mali and Cameroon all in Accra.

Ghana's final list: Patricia Mantey, Fafali Dumahisi, Nana Ama Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Cynthia Adobea, Ellen Coleman Faustina Ampah, Philicity Asuako, Gladys Amfobea, Portia Boakye, Elizabeth Addo, Sherrifatu Sumaila, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, Samira Suleman, Juliet Acheampong, Lily Niber-Lawrence, Mary Essiful, Jane Ayieyam and Alice Kusi.