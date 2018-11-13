Ghana: Raymond Commey Calls for Rematch Against WBO African Champion Wasiru

One of Ghana's veteran boxers, Raymond Commey is calling for a rematch against the current WBO African champion, Wasiru Mohammed.

Commey after capturing the national featherweight title by defeating Isaac Nettey at the Bukom Boxing Arena during the Fist of Fury Fight Night Three last Friday, is confident of defeating Wasiru if handed the second chance.

Wasiru knocked Commey to grab the national super bantamweight title before moving on to beat Isaac Sackey for the WBO Africa title.

Sackey beat Commey on points to win the WBO Africa title, but lost it to Wasiru after a controversial referee decision.

After losing two important fights in his career this year, Commey came back strongly and made amends last Friday with an excellent display.

Commey won in style as most fans sat down to enjoy in the late hours of Friday night to see him punch and dance to victory.

At the end of the action packed bout, the three officials scored 118-111, 117-113 and 117-111 all in favour of Commey to win by a unanimous decision.

In other bouts of the professional fights on the night, John Laryea won on points over tough Nigerian opponent Amadu.

George Ashie and Korle Collison exhibited boxing skills in an exhibition fight to thrill fans.

Felix Ajom aka Avaro also beat Ben Ankrah aka Congo Soldier in another exciting fight.

All the amateur and juvenile bouts were interesting and fans were very much grateful to the organisers of the Bukom Fist of Fury.

Some Black Bombers who represented their clubs fought and won, like Commonwealth Games 2018 Bronze medalist who beat Sylvester Doku in a lightweight contest.

Twelve amateur fights were held on Friday night and most ended in knock outs.

Coach Ofori Asare told the media that, all the boxers were doing well and the league would keep them active.

He thanked the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Perry Okudzeto for staying on to watch the last fight which was an encouragement to both boxers and spectators.

Rising musician, Papilon Blood, entertained the fans with his popular songs.

Moses Foh Amoaning, consultant to the Bukom Fist of Fury, commended Metro Mass Transit for providing three buses to convey boxing fans from some locations in Accra, and sending them back free of charge.