Ghana: ReCAS Holds Maiden Graduation

Regentropfen College of Applied Sciences (ReCAS) at Namoo-Kansoe in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region at the weekend held its maiden graduation.

About twenty five graduates were honoured with certificates of Diploma in Basic Education, Agriculture for Social Change, Computer Science, Business in Administration and Accounting.

The Best Graduating Student Award dubbed 'Professor Apusiga Award' went to Miss Beatrice Atipoka Atindaana who passed with distinction in Basic Education.

The College which established by a Roman Catholic priest based in Germany Rev. Dr. Moses Asaah Awinongya is accredited and being mentored by the University for Development Studies(UDS)

Addressing the graduands, Professor Herbert Kwable Dei, Director in charge of Academic Planning and Quality Assurance at the University for Development Studies (UDS) entreated the graduates to make good use of the knowledge acquired in the school to better their lives and to contribute to society.

"Acquiring knowledge and skills were not relevant if they are not into use profitably and that there was the need for graduating students to put into use the skill acquired in order to be productive for society to benefit," Prof. Dei told the students.

He urged them to give back to society by being productive and responsible to national building and stressed that transforming the lives of people with the skills acquired in school would tell how relevant they are in society.

The Chairman of the College Council, Mr Mensah Senadze charged the graduands to be agents of change in society, adding that as pacesetters there was the need for them to work harder wherever they found themselves.

The Assistant Director in charge of Administration at the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Mrs Yvonne Wonchua who delivered a speech on behalf of the Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Frank Fusieni Adongo, commended Rev. Dr. Moses Asaah Awinongya for establishing the school.

He said it would help complement government's effort to provide quality tertiary education to the doorsteps of the people and also ensure quality human resources for the region and the nation.