Ghana: Ex-Arsenal Legend Advises Ghanaian Football Talents

FORMER Arsenal player, Robert Emmanuel Pires, has called on young Ghanaian soccer talents to put their mind and heart to their dream career, saying with discipline, determination and dedication, they can live their dreams anywhere in the world.

"Ghanaian players have got talent and have huge potentials to make it big in Europe only if they are focused and work hard at what they want to be."

Pires made these observations when Barclays Bank Ghana held a Premier League sports clinic for young soccer kids at the Al-Rayan International School astro-turf park at East Legon on Sunday.

Interacting with the kids after watching the Blue and Red teams from Play Soccer Ghana, the 1998 World Cup winner said it does not only take talent to be a good player, rather the key to being that successful and great player depends on discipline, dedication, hardwork and determination.

"I was like you and my dreams were to be a professional footballer and if you want to reach this dream, you need to work hard every each passing day, believe in yourself, on your qualities and ability with the ball and coaches as well."

According to him, players from this part of the world have all the qualities to be successful anywhere in the world. However, paying close attention to the keys that would help them get to their destined heights and become the great players they want to be, have always been their bane.

Pires is in the country at the instance of Barclays Bank Ghana to launch the Super Fans Fanzone promotion, which is geared towards encouraging customers to buy into the idea of using the Barclays card for their transactions and in return win a fully paid trip to the United Kingdom to watch a live Premier League game, among other souvenirs.

Head of Marketing and Communication of Barclays Bank Ghana, Cyril Nai, said the decision to bring Pires to Ghana was to enable Ghanaians connect with the Premier League legend, and inspire Ghanaians kids and direct them in their chosen career.