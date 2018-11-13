Ghana: Coconut Grove Introduces Local Dishes On Main Menu

The Coconut Grove Regency Hotel has affirmed Ghanaian local dishes on the international hospitality platform through the offering of local cuisines as part of the main menu for patrons of the facility.

Mr Ralph Ayitey, General Manager of Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra, explained that "at Coconut Grove Hotels eating food is not just filling the stomach but we classify it as a means for healthy living.

"We eat for health and at our hotel, we consider the wellbeing of our customers so we offer food to make you healthy.

"Ghanaian food prepared under healthy traditional conditions, with the right ingredient without any artificial seasoning is medicinal in nature that accounted partially for our forefathers living healthy long life."

Mr Ayitey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that, for Coconut Grove, "we believe in made-in-Ghana products and services including our food. We have therefore placed our local dishes on our main menu; we must give people opportunity to enjoy our meals.

"At the Coconut Grove, we must eat for healthy life, not just to fill the stomach; Ghanaian hospitality is holistic, which includes our local food, we must attract the international community to also enjoy our food."

The Coconut Grove General Manager explained that the management would soon expand its hospitality services to the Ashanti, Northern, and Upper West Regions.

He said the management will not rest on its oars in creating an economy within the country and beyond as it continues to expand and improve constantly; "we have come far and we are on an upward trajectory to show the world the ability of the Ghanaian managers".

Mr Ayitey also hinted that as the Christmas festive draws closer, Coconut Grove Hotels would launch an all-inclusive x-mas package, entertainment, Carols Night, by the pool side, moonlight watch, food fair, family affair, and Corporate Day.

He explained that, "we have noticed that corporate entities most often organises events for their staff to celebrate the year, we are therefore rolling a special package for corporate entities to move away from their premises and enjoy the serene ambiances of our hotel.

"We want to help corporate entities celebrate the end-of-year in a grand style in a glamorous way but affordable."

Mr Ayitey also hinted that the Coconut Grove Beach Resort in Elmina would celebrate its 25 years anniversary next year, whilst the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra would also celebrate 20 years anniversary next year.

He recounted that the hotels started from a humble beginning as a 12-room beach resort to serve families who needed time off from their busy city life.

Mr Ayitey said the Coconut Grove Regency and Coconut Grove Beach Resorts have moved far and established a tradition for the Ghanaian hospitality industry on the global market.

"We have improved our services, facilities and menus, and always obliged the customers so that they can leave with memories worth repeating," he said.

Mr. Ayitey also attributed the success of the Coconut Grove Regency and Coconut Grove Beach Resort to the tenacity and fortitude of Dr. Paa Kwasi Nduom and Mrs. Yvonne Nduom.

He also commended board, management, and staff of the hotels for their valuable contribution through progressive service.

Mr Ayitey noted that, "as we expand business operations to other regions and across the globe, we must continue to hold on to our hospitality brand identity, register in the mind of every customer a unique and excellent impression".