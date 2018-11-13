Ghana: Gold Trackers Report to Schools in Ho

Ho — Students under the Free Senior High School (SHS) Gold Track have been reporting at the two major second cycle institutions in Ho since last Thursday without any hitch.

At the OLA Senior High School, Ho, for instance, 370 students comprising 327 boarders and 43 day students turned up as at 9a.m. yesterday.

According to the headmistress, Madam Regina Coffie, the school had placement for 465 students adding that the gold card placements outnumbered the green card placements by 15.

The headmistress told the Ghanaian Times that the school had requested for 15 new teachers to meet the demands of the new enrolment.

"So far, two new teachers have reported for duty and we hope that the full complement of teachers arrive soon," she added.

The headmistress maintained that the registration of the fresh students had been smooth, and that there was no problem of congestion in the dormitories.

Regarding classroom space, Madam Coffie said that a six-unit classroom block under construction on the campus was already being utilised to allow more room during lessons.

"There is also no problem whatsoever with feeding the students," she assured.

The registration exercise was similarly smooth at the Ho Mawuli School, where the headmaster, Rev. S. Asieni said that the school was expecting about 20 more teachers to augment the staff strength.

He said that the school had placement for about 600 students and as at 10a.m. 493 boarders and 100 day students had gone through the registration process.