Ghana: Gama Swp Wins Most Impactful Project of the Decade Awards

GAMA Sanitation and Water Project has been adjudged the "Most Impactful Project of the Decade" at the 2018 National WASH Stewardship Awards organised by the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS).

The award ceremony took place at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The objective of the GAMA Project is to increase access to sanitation and water to low income urban communities in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA).

The project has constructed over 13,500 household toilet facilities and provided water to over 4,000 households in those communities.

Even though the Project is expected to end in 2020, it is likely to exceed most of its targets. The project is currently operating in 11 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies across GAMA.

The Project Coordinator, Mr George Asiedu, who received the award on behalf of the Project Team said the successes chalked by the project could be used as a model to scale up access to sanitation and water across the whole country.

Mr Asiedu expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the World Bank for their support to the Project.

Other award recipients include World Bank UNICEF, World Vision, Water Aid and Zoomlion.