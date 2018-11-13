Ghana: Dayspring Montessori School Wins National Robotics Science Education Awards

The 2018 National and International Robotics inspired Science Education (RiSE) awards ceremony was held in Accra on Saturday.

The one-day ceremony organised by the Ghana Robotics Academy Foundation (GRAF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) was aimed at creating problem-solvers for development.

Awardees included students from primary, junior high schools, universities and churches across the country, who received awards for various achievements.

The schools which won the awards included Dayspring Montessori International School, Methodist Girls Senior High School, Right to Dream Academy, Tarkwa Senior High School, and Mount Olivet Methodist Academy.

The rest were Opoku Ware Senior High School, St. Martin De Poress School, Ebenezer Methodist Church, and Apam Senior High School among others.

The director for the foundation, Dr Yaw Okraku-Yirenkyi explained that participants had gone through robotics inspired science workshops, competitions and motivational sessions in order to compete with each other adding that, the awards were to acknowledge their efforts.

Dr Okraku-Yirenkyi further explained that, the participants were assigned to different challenges in September to build robots which could perform specific tasks in the agriculture industry, garbage industry among others.

He said science, technology, engineering and mathematics education were meant to produce problem-solvers and "innovators who can translate theories into useful outcomes."

Dr Okraku-Yirenkyi added that, the foundation through its RiSE programme had trained 80 people including students, coaches, chaperones and judges to participate in international competitions.

The director called on individuals, government and corporate Ghana to support the foundation financially.

The chairman of the occasion, Rev. Kwesi Dickson commended the foundation and advised participants to take the training seriously in order to be able to compete internationally.