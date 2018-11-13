Ghana: Bolgatanga Mobile Park Under Reconstruction

THE Ministry for Inner Cities and Zongo Development is re-constructing, greening and fencing the Bolgatanga Mobile Park.

According to the ministry, it had not constructed an Astro-turf in the regional capital of Upper East as it was being speculated by a cross-section of the populace.

These were contained in a press statement copied and signed by the Director of Communications at the ministry, Seibik Bugri, to the Times Sports yesterday.

The statement said that work on the park involved re-vegetation, reserve player seats, goal posts and flood lights and a bore hole at the cost of GH¢400,000.

The re-construction according to the statement, does not include changing rooms, reception or dressing rooms as that of Walewale and Kyebi.

"We therefore wish to state that just like Bolgatanga, the ministry has a similar project in Salaga, Yeji, Tafo and Oda," it stated.