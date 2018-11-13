Ghana: Minister Urges Tarkwa Residents to Exercise Restraint

Tarkwa — The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta has appealed to the chiefs and people of Tarkwa to exercise restraint as government tried to raise funds to pay contractors working on the roads leading to municipality.

He said it was not only the road from Takoradi to Tarkwa which was in deplorable state but other entrances to Tarkwa were bad and needed to be worked on.

He explained that government owned local road contractors more than GH¢20 billion.

Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta was addressing the chiefs and people of Tarkwa as part of his tour of the Western Region to inspect roads which were in very deplorable states.

He told the chiefs and people that the recent demonstration was in the right direction to draw government's attention to the dust the people were inhaling but the truth was that the contractor working on the road - Asabea Engineering Limited - was self-financing, adding that "the contractor has not been paid yet."

Mr Atta said if the chiefs had approached the appropriate quarters for explanation, they would have understood the situation better.

The minister added that the contractor had been paid.

He told the people that the Benso Road leading to Takoradi has been given on contract because it would be a better access to get to Takoradi than passing through Nsuaem but because of financial constraints, the contractor has not yet moved to site.

He stated that the President had a list of all his 2016 campaign promises and was tackling all the promises gradually because all of them could not be done overnight saying "I assure you that your roads will be tarred nicely for you".

He asked the traditional authorities to explain the situation to their subjects and collaborate with the contractor to complete the road.

The Western Regional Minister, Dr Kwaku Afriyie noted that the construction of the Tarkwa road was important because it was used by vehicles carrying Ghana's wealth including cocoa, timber, manganese and bauxite.

The Regional Minister was not happy that the chiefs did not inform about the demonstration.

The Divisional Chief of Asuoso, Nana Atobra 11 who welcomed the ministers and their entourage appealed to government expedite on the road repairs.