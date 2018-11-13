Uganda: School Seeks Relocation Over Rocks, Mudslides

The headmistress of a government-aided school in Jinja District seeking relocation over mudslides has dissolved its nursery section.

Ms Irene Nakagolo, the head teacher of Nyenga Primary School says the school located at the foot of Kigalagala Hill in Kigalagala Village, Busedde Sub-county, "faces a similar catastrophe that befell Bududa District."

Four sub-counties in Bududa District namely Bukalasi, Buwali, Nalwanga and Bubiita were on October 11 eroded after River Suume burst its banks, leaving 40 dead and over 400 missing persons in its wake.

"With such rocks and too much rain, we face a similar problem like Bududa. Government should relocate the school to another place or urgently address this issue," Ms Nakagolo said.

She made the plea last Friday during the commissioning of a water harvest project extended to the school by the Rotary Club of the Source of River Nile.

Mr Misaki Luwande, who has taught at the school for four years, described an incident he says has changed his perception of these rocks.

"Pupils were doing exams when a huge rock descended and hit their classroom. Fortunately, none of them or us was hurt," he said.

According to Mr Luwande, when it rains, water and mud enter the classrooms through the walls, and most recently, nearly filled their latrines and they were forced to make a trench.

Mr Wandera, another teacher, says their most enduring challenge is during the rainy season which he describes as 'a suffering moment'. "And when the winds blow, we really face it," he said.

Nursery section dissolved

Fearing the worst possible catastrophe, the school dissolved its nursery section last term.

"We decided to dissolve the nursery section in Second Term because the kids weren't safe despite the numbers growing from 16 to 58," Ms Nakagolo said.

When contacted at the weekend, the Jinja District Education Officer, Mr Paul Baliraine, ruled out the relocation of the school.

"Like most schools, the land on which that school sits was donated by indigenous people; relocating it means buying land and government, in its arrangement, does not buy land," he said.

Adding: "Government puts resources where there is free land which has been given. Maybe what we can do, is to work with the local leaders to remove those rocks."

About the water project

The Rotary Club of the Source of the Nile came to the school's rescue after learners were trekking for over a kilometer to fetch water from a community spring well.

And in doing so, spent a lot of time out of class and missed lessons in some instances.

Rotary assistant governor, Dr Peter Isabirye, said 14 schools in Jinja District have each received a 20,000-liter water tank from the Shs168m project.

"We did a Needs Assessment, discovered that Nyenga is an isolated area with no neighbours or boreholes and partnered with the Rotary Club of Haddenham and District in the United Kingdom," Dr Isabirye said.

He urged the beneficiaries to set up water user committees to ensure the tanks are put to their best use.