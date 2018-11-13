13 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Diabetes Cases May Rise to 642 Million in 2040'

By Rauf Oyewole

Bauchi — The Diabetes Association of Nigeria (DAN) has said that diabetes cases may leap to 642 million by 2040.

It said that people living with diabetes are about 422 million globally.

National President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Alkali, who is also the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, disclosed this yesterday during the opening ceremony of the 2018 world diabetes celebration and second national diabetes workshop organised by DAN and held at the hospital.

