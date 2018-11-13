Uganda: Police to Register Witch Doctors in Lwengo

Kampala — Police yesterday announced it will register all tradition healers and shrines and in Lwengo District to curb ritual murders that have rocked the district recently

At least six women and children in Lwengo have been killed in ritual-like murders in the last three months prompting senior police officers, among them Assistant Inspector General of Police Asan Kasingye, and police spokesperson Emilian Kayima to pitch camp in the district.

Mr Kayima in a statement read to the media on Monday by the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the murders in the district are highly suspected to be ritual sacrifice.

He said due to security threats in the area police have since brought district security committees on board to devise means of dealing with quack traditional healers suspected to be behind the murders.

"We learnt that Lwengo has more than 2,000 shrines, many of which are highly suspected to be manned by quack healers who are engaged in commission of crime. Many of them could be involved in fraudulent deals and many residents have lost a lot of wealth due to the tricks practised by these suspected traditional healers," Mr Kayima said.

To address the above and more related crime incidents, Mr Kayima said six resolutions have been made and these include registering all shrines and profiling owners, increasing sensitisation of locals through community policing and increased patrols.

333 people charged

"The homicide teams on ground already started revisiting and reviewing the six files in which lives were lost. We hope to support the local teams in apprehending the suspects leading to successful prosecution," he said.

Meanwhile 333 of 400 people arrested during last week's crackdown in Kampala have been charged with being in possession of suspected stolen items, theft and robbery.

Incident

Eight-year-old Rahumah Namuwonge who was a Primary Three pupil at Kewerimidde Primary School, was found killed in a ritual-like scenario. Namuwonge's body was found dumped in Dongwa Forest after she went missing for three weeks.

The girl's mother, Lovinsa Nalumala, said her daughter was kidnapped on her way from school. The deceased was discovered by a passerby who followed a heavy stench.

Namuwonge's incident came barely a month after another man, a herdsman at one of the local leaders' farm, was suspected to have been killed in ritual sacrifice.