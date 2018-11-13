Ghanaian Joins African Public Procurement Network

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr AB Adjei, has been elected to serve as executive member of the African Public Procurement Network.

He would represent the West African Block on the Committee to promote best practices in the area of electronic and sustainable public procurement, as well as the mainstreaming of public private partnerships to promote development on the sub-region.

Mr A.B Adjei got the nod at the end of a meeting of African network of expert and practitioners in public procurement, held recently in Lome, Togo.

Professionals from about 45 countries on the continent as well as representatives from development agencies like the World Bank, Africa Development Bank attended the meeting.

They exchanged ideas on how to mobilise stakeholders, promote information sharing and experiences to start the second generation of public procurement reforms focused on sustainable development on the continent.

The meeting, which was also a follow-up to the Johannesburg Accord made in April, 2017, also encouraged the harmonisation and effective implementation of methodologies of public procurement practises for possible adaption by member states and regional public procurement agencies.