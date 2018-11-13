13 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghanaian Joins African Public Procurement Network

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr AB Adjei, has been elected to serve as executive member of the African Public Procurement Network.

He would represent the West African Block on the Committee to promote best practices in the area of electronic and sustainable public procurement, as well as the mainstreaming of public private partnerships to promote development on the sub-region.

Mr A.B Adjei got the nod at the end of a meeting of African network of expert and practitioners in public procurement, held recently in Lome, Togo.

Professionals from about 45 countries on the continent as well as representatives from development agencies like the World Bank, Africa Development Bank attended the meeting.

They exchanged ideas on how to mobilise stakeholders, promote information sharing and experiences to start the second generation of public procurement reforms focused on sustainable development on the continent.

The meeting, which was also a follow-up to the Johannesburg Accord made in April, 2017, also encouraged the harmonisation and effective implementation of methodologies of public procurement practises for possible adaption by member states and regional public procurement agencies.

Ghana

Business Dev. Ministry to Raise Funds for Female Entrepreneurs

The Ministry for Business Development will hold a fundraising gala to support physically challenged female entrepreneurs… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.