Ghanaian Retrofits Marine Police Boat

Tema — Mr. Ahiadeke (third from left) presenting the boat to Mr. Asante-Apeatu. With them is Mr. Randall Baidoo Chief Executive Officer of Benlex Engineering and Marine Systems

A Ghanaian boat building company, Benlex Engineering and Marine Systems, has successfully retrofitted a marine police boat which was grounded in Tema after an accident at sea.

The boat, christened Ernest Arko, after a former Inspector General of Police, used to be operated with balloon on both sides which was vulnerable.

It now has aluminum bulwarks and a cabin to shield its crew from the vagaries of the weather.

At a colourful ceremony on Friday to receive the boat, the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Vision 2000, Mr Samuel Ahiadeke, for sponsoring the refurbishment.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the police service was mandated to ensure crime prevention, detection, apprehension and prosecution of offenders both on land and in Ghana's exclusive economic zone (sea) covering up to 200 nautical miles.

He noted however that with crime becoming sophisticated the Marine Police Unit needed to be resourced so that it could protect the sea, waterways and natural resources such as oil and gas, fishery resources and help prevent illegal activities like drug peddling and smuggling.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said initial tests by personnel indicated that they preferred to cruise in the retrofitted boat than the former, meaning the job was well executed.

He expressed the hope that the collaboration between the service and Benlex Engineering and Marine Systems would lead to the refurbishment of more boats.

Mr Ahiadeke on his part said he was happy that the police administration gave them the opportunity to bring the boat back to life.

The Director Marine Railway and Ports, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Seidu Iddi, said government in 2012 acquired four boats for the marine police unit.

He said unfortunately on May 30 while a team was sailing in the Ernest Ako, it started sinking and the two outboard motors were submerged.

He said a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority tug boat came to their rescue after which mechanics in the unit managed to repair the outboard motors.

ACP Iddi said the vessel was grounded till August 25 when Mr Ahiadeke proposed to repair it.

Hitherto repairs on such boats were done in South Africa.