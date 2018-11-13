Ghana: 2019 Suzuki Jimny Launched in Ghana

Leading automobile dealer in Ghana, Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL), has introduced another Suzuki model, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny into the Ghanaian market.

The fourth generation of the Jimny family, incredible and outgoing in design and performance, was unveiled over the weekend as part of the Japanese Day celebrations, 'YOSAKOI Festival', an annual event organised by the Embassy of Japan and Japanese community in Ghana.

Present to join top executives of SSAL to launch the vehicle were a delegation from the Japanese Embassy, led by Tsutomu Himeno, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, as well as representatives from Sumitomo Corporation including Tanimoto Masafumi, Shimura Mayumi and Patrick Ampadu.

Launching the vehicle, Chief Executive Officer of SSAL, Asad Nazir, said the company was honoured to introduce the fourth generation Suzuki Jimny loaded with uncompromising features that define the Jimny as a serious off-roader, especially as the event coincides with the Japanese 'YOSAKOI Festival'.

He expressed his delight to join the Japanese community in the country to mark the festival being ushered with a trusted Japanese vehicle brand and model -- the Suzuki Jimny.

Presenting the vehicle to guests present, SSAL Suzuki Sales Manager, Kwaku Sintim Boamah, touted the vehicle as designed for professionals; simple, beautiful and built to express off-road capability.

He also commented on its strong square body that depicts its robustness and its ability to adapt to tough road situations.

Mr Boamah said: "Features of the vehicle include the robust ladder frame, the ALLGRIP Pro 4WD with a low-range transfer gear for maximum torque and traction on steep slopes and rough terrain and its round signature headlamps that accentuates the strong and rugged exterior even more."

"Equipped with a 1.5 litre engine, it takes you wherever you want to go with unrivalled agility, power and economy," he added.