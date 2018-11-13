Ghana: Journalists Urged to Educate Public On LPG Cylinder Recirculation Model

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has tasked journalists to assist in educating the general public on the objectives and benefits of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder recirculation model.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with journalists in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, the Director of Unified Petroleum Price Fund, Mr Samuel Asare Bediako, said the ECG initiated the LPG cylinder recirculation model because of the spate of fire accidents in the country.

Mr Bediako said the issue of safety had been high on the agenda of the government, and that had culminated in the introduction and implementation of the cylinder recirculation model of LPG.

He added that the cylinder recirculation model was a novelty aimed at providing direction on marketing and distribution of LPG in a safe and efficient manner, and facilitate an increase in access to LPG nationwide.

That, Mr Bediako indicated, would ensure, at least, 50 per cent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG for increased domestic, commercial and industrial usage by 2030.

To ensure smooth implementation, Mr Bediako said LPG refilling plants would be classified into medium or low and high risk based on their deficiency in meeting safety standards in a risk assessment of all plants by the NPA.

"Plants that were classified as high risk will be converted into cylinder distribution centres when the cylinder recirculation model commences; plants that were classified as medium low risk will be given time to address their shortcoming, these plants will be allowed to sell auto gas to vehicles that use LPG," he added.

He was accompanied by Mrs Sheila Abiemo, Technical Aide to Chief Executive and Head of Research and Volta Regional ECG Manager, Rasheed Dauda.

The meeting was purposed to discuss how the media can work together to educate the public about the operations of the NPA.