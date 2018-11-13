Ghana: Professional Female Golfers Wanted

GOLF enthusiasts and Head of West Africa Region and Executive Vice President at Gold Fields, Mr Alfred Baku, has asked female golfers in the country to improve upon their game and become professional golfers.

According to Mr Baku, the country currently does not have a professional female golfer though there are brilliant players at the amateur level.

Mr Baku was speaking at the launch of the fifth edition (the 25th Anniversary edition) of the Gold Fields Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Golf Tournament slated for November 28 to December 1 at the Damang Golf Course in the Western Region.

He was hopeful that, tournaments like the upcoming one would help produce female professional golfers who would contest with their male counterparts for the mouthwatering prizes at stake.

"One of our goals is to get a professional female golfer as the competition is currently dominated by men," he stated.

This year's event he said, is expected to have about 70 golfers from across the continent participating for a whopping GH¢135,000 cash prize.

Aside producing a female golfer, Mr Baku said they would also introduce the sport at the basic school level to get more people involved.

Mr Baku urged other corporate bodies to come on board and support the growth of golf in the country.

He also urged golfers to continue with the standard of professionalism displayed in the past to attract more corporate entities to the sport.

He announced that dignitaries including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields, Nicholas Holland, Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah and former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu would be in attendance.

Organisers are looking forward to a very keenly contested event as players from across the continent have shown interest in the competition and past winners including Vincent Torgah, Amos Korblah and Kojo Bannie would also battle it out for glory.