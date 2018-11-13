Ghana: 'Children Must Partake in Church Activities'

The Evangelist at Nsumia Church of Christ in the Nsawam-Addoagyiri Municipality, Edward Boakye has advised parents to allow their children to partake in church activities.

Evangelist Boakye gave the advice during the Nsumia Church of Christ Children Day celebration at the weekend.

It had the theme; "Make Children Active Partners in the Works of Ministry."

He said children should be engaged in prayers, preaching, evangelism, Bible studies, visitations, crusades and conventions of the church.

As part of the annual programme, the children engaged in Bible recitals, song ministration and Bible quiz and were presented with gifts, while the group that emerged winner was presented with a cash prize.

Evangelist Boakye explained that Jesus did not forbade children from coming to him and said they were the "centre of life in the kingdom of the father" and stressed that children should not be sidelined in the church.

According to Evangelist Boakye God paid more attention to children and used them to bless the family and the church.

He therefore implored parents to train their children "in the way of the Lord," and build a special relationship with them.

He further entreated parents to invest in their children's education instead of spending lavishly on social programmes such as funerals.

He advised children to be obedient and take their studies serious.

The children's teacher, Mr Samuel Larnyo said the Children's Day celebration was organised annually by the church to provide opportunity for the children to exhibit and showcase their talents.

He commended the children for putting up sterling performances and encouraged them to continue to learn hard to excel in their academic work.