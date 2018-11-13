Ghana: Business Ministry Holds Health Walk

THE Ministry of Business Development over the weekend embarked on a two-hour health walk in Accra as part of the week-long celebration of the International Women Entrepreneurship Day.

The 10-kilometre walk, aimed at sensitising women in general and women entrepreneurs in particular on the need to develop and adopt healthy lifestyles was on the theme: "Ghana beyond Aid; the role of women entrepreneurs."

The exercise took off at about 7:20a.m from the Independence Square through the John Evans Atta Mills High Street to James Town and then to the Central Business District before it ended at the starting point with aerobics sections.

Led by the Minister for Business Development, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, the walk attracted about 300 participants majority of whowere women. It was accompanied with brass band music which made the event and exercising full of fun.

In an apparent show of stamina and youthfulness, the minister and some of the directors from his outfit did about a kilometer of jogging in the course of the walk to the amazement of most of the participants.

Addressing participants after the exercise, Dr Awal said the exercise formed part of the celebration of International Women Entrepreneurship Day.

He said health was an important factor in the growth of any economy and for Ghana's economy to grow, it was important that the people lived a healthy lifestyle.

Dr Awal explained that with more than 52 per cent of the population being women, their contributions to the economy could not be discounted, stressing that "it is for this reason that we are working to see how we can remove all the barriers that inhibits their operations to enable them formalise and expand their businesses to employ more people."

He said regular exercise was not only important but must be a way of life for every Ghanaian irrespective of their gender.